Long Beach, CA
1832 San Anseline Avenue
Last updated April 20 2019 at 4:56 AM

1832 San Anseline Avenue

1832 San Anseline Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1832 San Anseline Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
A 3 bedroom, 1 bath house directly across from beautiful Waley Park. This house features amazing wood floors and wooden accents that provide a rich and deep ambiance. All appliances are included and property owner will provide gardening/landscape services.
A 3 bedroom, 1 bath house directly across from beautiful Waley Park. This house features amazing wood floors and wooden accents that provide a rich and deep ambiance. All appliances are included and property owner will provide gardening/landscape services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 San Anseline Avenue have any available units?
1832 San Anseline Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 San Anseline Avenue have?
Some of 1832 San Anseline Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 San Anseline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1832 San Anseline Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 San Anseline Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 San Anseline Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1832 San Anseline Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1832 San Anseline Avenue offers parking.
Does 1832 San Anseline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 San Anseline Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 San Anseline Avenue have a pool?
No, 1832 San Anseline Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1832 San Anseline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1832 San Anseline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 San Anseline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1832 San Anseline Avenue has units with dishwashers.
