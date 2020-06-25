1832 San Anseline Avenue

Amenities
A 3 bedroom, 1 bath house directly across from beautiful Waley Park. This house features amazing wood floors and wooden accents that provide a rich and deep ambiance. All appliances are included and property owner will provide gardening/landscape services.
