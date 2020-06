Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This is an X-LG 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit in a 6 unit building. Apartment comes with 1 parking space. Unit has been remodeled. New floors, New recessed lights, New granite kitchen countertops, new bathroom fixtures and brand new tile shower surround with new toilet and fixtures. Unit comes with a refrigerator and stove. Ready for immediate move in. Common area laundry room downstairs with new washer and dryer machines. New blinds. No Pets.