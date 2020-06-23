1750 Ocean Blvd

Amenities

Gorgeous corner unit overlooking the water with panoramic ocean views. Spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath unit with 2 parking spaces. ALL UTILITIES, INTERNET & TV INCLUDED.



Amenities & features:



corner unit with ocean view from all rooms

steps to beach

private wrap around balcony

centrally located near Belmont Shore & downtown Long Beach

in unit laundry

gym and pool in building

gameroom in building

1 parking space in secured garage (2nd spot can be arranged)

tiled floors

wet bar

whirlpool bath

dual vanity

month to month lease

secure building



Bonus - For you business travelers we now rent cars!

Currently we have:

2019 Tesla Model 3

2018 Mercedes GLA250

2020 Kia Telluride

2013 Mini Cooper Roadster