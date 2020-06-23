All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:44 AM

1750 Ocean Blvd

1750 E Ocean Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1750 E Ocean Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802
Terminal Island

Gorgeous corner unit overlooking the water with panoramic ocean views. Spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath unit with 2 parking spaces. ALL UTILITIES, INTERNET & TV INCLUDED.

Amenities & features:

corner unit with ocean view from all rooms
steps to beach
private wrap around balcony
centrally located near Belmont Shore & downtown Long Beach
in unit laundry
gym and pool in building
gameroom in building
1 parking space in secured garage (2nd spot can be arranged)
tiled floors
wet bar
whirlpool bath
dual vanity
month to month lease
secure building

Bonus - For you business travelers we now rent cars!
Currently we have:
2019 Tesla Model 3
2018 Mercedes GLA250
2020 Kia Telluride
2013 Mini Cooper Roadster

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Ocean Blvd have any available units?
1750 Ocean Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 1750 Ocean Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1750 Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1750 Ocean Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1750 Ocean Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1750 Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1750 Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 1750 Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1750 Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 Ocean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
