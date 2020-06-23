1750 Ocean Blvd

Amenities
Gorgeous corner unit overlooking the water with panoramic ocean views. Spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath unit with 2 parking spaces. ALL UTILITIES, INTERNET & TV INCLUDED.
Amenities & features:
corner unit with ocean view from all rooms
steps to beach
private wrap around balcony
centrally located near Belmont Shore & downtown Long Beach
in unit laundry
gym and pool in building
gameroom in building
1 parking space in secured garage (2nd spot can be arranged)
tiled floors
wet bar
whirlpool bath
dual vanity
month to month lease
secure building
Bonus - For you business travelers we now rent cars!
Currently we have:
2019 Tesla Model 3
2018 Mercedes GLA250
2020 Kia Telluride
2013 Mini Cooper Roadster