Long Beach, CA
1702 Erie E
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:43 AM

1702 Erie E

1702 E Erie St · No Longer Available
Location

1702 E Erie St, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large, 2 bedroom, 2 baths, Renovated upstairs apartment in the Alamitos Beach area of Long Beach. Good size kitchen with new dishwasher, stove and fridge. New faux wood vinyl plank flooring throughout apartment. Refurbished kitchen, dining area, living room with private balcony outside glass patio doors. Large Master bedroom with vanity area, and shower bathroom. Full hall bath. Completely repainted. Comes with carport space for 1 car. On site laundry. Cats and small dogs under 20lbs welcome. Security Deposit same as 1 months rent. Pet deposit $500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Erie E have any available units?
1702 Erie E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 Erie E have?
Some of 1702 Erie E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Erie E currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Erie E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Erie E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 Erie E is pet friendly.
Does 1702 Erie E offer parking?
Yes, 1702 Erie E offers parking.
Does 1702 Erie E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Erie E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Erie E have a pool?
No, 1702 Erie E does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Erie E have accessible units?
No, 1702 Erie E does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Erie E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 Erie E has units with dishwashers.
