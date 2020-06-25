1702 Erie E

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large, 2 bedroom, 2 baths, Renovated upstairs apartment in the Alamitos Beach area of Long Beach. Good size kitchen with new dishwasher, stove and fridge. New faux wood vinyl plank flooring throughout apartment. Refurbished kitchen, dining area, living room with private balcony outside glass patio doors. Large Master bedroom with vanity area, and shower bathroom. Full hall bath. Completely repainted. Comes with carport space for 1 car. On site laundry. Cats and small dogs under 20lbs welcome. Security Deposit same as 1 months rent. Pet deposit $500.