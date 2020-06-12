1680 Knoxville Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedrooms & 3 bathrooms Home! - Spacious 3 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms home with a nice large yard that includes a gazebo! This home has a den with the 3rd restroom, laundry hookups, 2 work spaces, and a small closet and can be used as a forth bedroom,. This home has wood floors, and lots of closet space! Rooms with ceiling fans and built-ins. Fresh pain throughout and the kitchen includes a stove and built-in microwave, and a dishwasher. Nicely landscaped front yard located within minutes to the Pyramid and Cal State Long Beach! Call for a showing today! 562-285-3156



(RLNE4796014)