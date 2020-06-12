All apartments in Long Beach
1680 Knoxville Avenue

1680 Knoxville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1680 Knoxville Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedrooms & 3 bathrooms Home! - Spacious 3 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms home with a nice large yard that includes a gazebo! This home has a den with the 3rd restroom, laundry hookups, 2 work spaces, and a small closet and can be used as a forth bedroom,. This home has wood floors, and lots of closet space! Rooms with ceiling fans and built-ins. Fresh pain throughout and the kitchen includes a stove and built-in microwave, and a dishwasher. Nicely landscaped front yard located within minutes to the Pyramid and Cal State Long Beach! Call for a showing today! 562-285-3156

(RLNE4796014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1680 Knoxville Avenue have any available units?
1680 Knoxville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1680 Knoxville Avenue have?
Some of 1680 Knoxville Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1680 Knoxville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1680 Knoxville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1680 Knoxville Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1680 Knoxville Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1680 Knoxville Avenue offer parking?
No, 1680 Knoxville Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1680 Knoxville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1680 Knoxville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1680 Knoxville Avenue have a pool?
No, 1680 Knoxville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1680 Knoxville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1680 Knoxville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1680 Knoxville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1680 Knoxville Avenue has units with dishwashers.
