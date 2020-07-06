1655 Clark Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Clark Terrace over, 1600 square foot per tax rolls, "tree top" Condo. Corner unit on 2nd floor with enormous balcony. Large kitchen with newer stove, hood including stainless refrigerator, trash compactor and builtin dishwasher. Generous master suite with dressing area and bathroom with new vinyl. Guest bedroom has mirrored wardrobes with balcony view. Inside laundry with washer/dryer included. This fabulous condo features it's own wet bar perfect for virtual cocktail parties! 2 secured parking spaces and 2 storage lockers in gated garage also included. Beautiful pool, spa, waterfalls and tennis courts. Walk to restaurants, nightclub and convenience stores. Resort style living. Shown virtually....



http://www.utmshowcase3.com/1655clark222.html