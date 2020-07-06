All apartments in Long Beach
1655 Clark Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

1655 Clark Avenue

1655 Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1655 Clark Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Traffic Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Clark Terrace over, 1600 square foot per tax rolls, "tree top" Condo. Corner unit on 2nd floor with enormous balcony. Large kitchen with newer stove, hood including stainless refrigerator, trash compactor and builtin dishwasher. Generous master suite with dressing area and bathroom with new vinyl. Guest bedroom has mirrored wardrobes with balcony view. Inside laundry with washer/dryer included. This fabulous condo features it's own wet bar perfect for virtual cocktail parties! 2 secured parking spaces and 2 storage lockers in gated garage also included. Beautiful pool, spa, waterfalls and tennis courts. Walk to restaurants, nightclub and convenience stores. Resort style living. Shown virtually....

http://www.utmshowcase3.com/1655clark222.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Clark Avenue have any available units?
1655 Clark Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 Clark Avenue have?
Some of 1655 Clark Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Clark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Clark Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Clark Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1655 Clark Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1655 Clark Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Clark Avenue offers parking.
Does 1655 Clark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1655 Clark Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Clark Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1655 Clark Avenue has a pool.
Does 1655 Clark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1655 Clark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Clark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 Clark Avenue has units with dishwashers.

