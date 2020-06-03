All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

1640 Gundry Avenue

1640 Gundry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1640 Gundry Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3BR/1bath in 4-plex, 1 block from Whittier Elementary. Single car garage, stove and refrigerator included. Cute features include faux fireplace in living room and sunny breakfast nook off of the kitchen. Huge walk-through closet off of hallway. Photos are representative and may not be the actual unit that is available, but they are all similar. Please schedule and appointment for viewing.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=11680166

(RLNE5360102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Gundry Avenue have any available units?
1640 Gundry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 Gundry Avenue have?
Some of 1640 Gundry Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Gundry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Gundry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Gundry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1640 Gundry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1640 Gundry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1640 Gundry Avenue offers parking.
Does 1640 Gundry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 Gundry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Gundry Avenue have a pool?
No, 1640 Gundry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1640 Gundry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1640 Gundry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Gundry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 Gundry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

