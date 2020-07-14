1625 East Appleton Street - 3B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This third floor home is nestled in the top corner of a building in a prime location - steps from stores, restaurants and the beach. A private building, there are both stairs and an elevator for your convenience. This 2-bedroom, 2-bath home boasts a large private balcony with stunning views - including peek-a-boo views of the ocean - and don't forget that ocean breeze! Beautiful hardwood floors and fresh white walls throughout give the home a bright, clean feel. The kitchen is appointed with a stove, oven, refrigerator and new dishwasher. There is ample built-in storage throughout the hallway and in both bedrooms. The hallway bathroom has a shower/tub combo, and a large skylight, flooding the space with natural light. The second bathroom is attached to the master bedroom, and has a glassed-in shower. Cats and dogs are okay. For your added convenience, there is on-site laundry, and one assigned parking space - come check out this gem today!



**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**