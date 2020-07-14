All apartments in Long Beach
1625 East Appleton Street - 3B

1625 East Appleton Street
Location

1625 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

This third floor home is nestled in the top corner of a building in a prime location - steps from stores, restaurants and the beach. A private building, there are both stairs and an elevator for your convenience. This 2-bedroom, 2-bath home boasts a large private balcony with stunning views - including peek-a-boo views of the ocean - and don't forget that ocean breeze! Beautiful hardwood floors and fresh white walls throughout give the home a bright, clean feel. The kitchen is appointed with a stove, oven, refrigerator and new dishwasher. There is ample built-in storage throughout the hallway and in both bedrooms. The hallway bathroom has a shower/tub combo, and a large skylight, flooding the space with natural light. The second bathroom is attached to the master bedroom, and has a glassed-in shower. Cats and dogs are okay. For your added convenience, there is on-site laundry, and one assigned parking space - come check out this gem today!

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 East Appleton Street - 3B have any available units?
1625 East Appleton Street - 3B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 East Appleton Street - 3B have?
Some of 1625 East Appleton Street - 3B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 East Appleton Street - 3B currently offering any rent specials?
1625 East Appleton Street - 3B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 East Appleton Street - 3B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 East Appleton Street - 3B is pet friendly.
Does 1625 East Appleton Street - 3B offer parking?
Yes, 1625 East Appleton Street - 3B offers parking.
Does 1625 East Appleton Street - 3B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 East Appleton Street - 3B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 East Appleton Street - 3B have a pool?
No, 1625 East Appleton Street - 3B does not have a pool.
Does 1625 East Appleton Street - 3B have accessible units?
No, 1625 East Appleton Street - 3B does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 East Appleton Street - 3B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 East Appleton Street - 3B has units with dishwashers.
