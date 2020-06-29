1622 Obispo

Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath Front House with Parking! -
Large house on lot shared with one other house. Stove & Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer hookups included.
Animals -Sorry, no pets
No cosigners
Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount
One year on job, or prior similar job
One year of current rental history
NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED
Credit History Will be Evaluated
Renters insurance Policy purchased prior to move in
