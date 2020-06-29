All apartments in Long Beach
1622 Obispo
1622 Obispo

1622 Obispo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1622 Obispo Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bed 2 Bath Front House with Parking! -
Large house on lot shared with one other house. Stove & Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer hookups included.

Animals -Sorry, no pets
No cosigners
Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount
One year on job, or prior similar job
One year of current rental history
NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED
Credit History Will be Evaluated
Renters insurance Policy purchased prior to move in

You can find applications & criteria as well as additional listings on our website at www.ABetterProperty.com

For more information please call the office at (562) 498-0159.

DRE#00793646

(RLNE2207275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 Obispo have any available units?
1622 Obispo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 Obispo have?
Some of 1622 Obispo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Obispo currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Obispo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Obispo pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 Obispo is pet friendly.
Does 1622 Obispo offer parking?
Yes, 1622 Obispo offers parking.
Does 1622 Obispo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 Obispo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Obispo have a pool?
No, 1622 Obispo does not have a pool.
Does 1622 Obispo have accessible units?
No, 1622 Obispo does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Obispo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 Obispo has units with dishwashers.

