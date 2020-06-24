1600 Park Avenue

Amenities

Your own House!! Come view your next home, a detached bright and cheery Front House featuring 2-Bedrooms and 1-Bath. The kitchen is appointed with updated vinyl plank flooring, granite counters, tons of cabinets, and stainless steel appliances of Gas Stove, Built-in Microwave Oven, and Dishwasher steal appliances. Sorry, no pets. This home also offers Washer and dryer in the 1 car garage!!! In back find your patio with a great shared yard. The lot has 2 units on it. Could you possibly ask for more? Come view it, you'll love it.