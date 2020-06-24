All apartments in Long Beach
1600 Park Avenue

1600 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Traffic Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Your own House!! Come view your next home, a detached bright and cheery Front House featuring 2-Bedrooms and 1-Bath. The kitchen is appointed with updated vinyl plank flooring, granite counters, tons of cabinets, and stainless steel appliances of Gas Stove, Built-in Microwave Oven, and Dishwasher steal appliances. Sorry, no pets. This home also offers Washer and dryer in the 1 car garage!!! In back find your patio with a great shared yard. The lot has 2 units on it. Could you possibly ask for more? Come view it, you'll love it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Park Avenue have any available units?
1600 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Park Avenue have?
Some of 1600 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1600 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 1600 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1600 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1600 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
