Long Beach, CA
1507 E 2nd Street
1507 E 2nd Street

1507 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Long Beach
Bixby Park
2 Bedroom Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

1507 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious, bright and airy 1st floor corner unit with a lot of charm! Windows on 3 sides of the unit allow the ocean breeze to cool the apartment. The interior has been upgraded but the old charming features are preserved. Hardwood flooring throughout and tile flooring in the kitchen and bath (no carpet). Ceiling fans in every room. Unit has plenty of storage space including a large room in the back and a large space under the stairs that are perfect for home office or crafts room. This building is walking distance to the beach and variety of shops, restaurants and stores. Laundry on site. Pet OK. Breed and size restrictions. Water and sewer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 E 2nd Street have any available units?
1507 E 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 E 2nd Street have?
Some of 1507 E 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 E 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1507 E 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 E 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 E 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1507 E 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 1507 E 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1507 E 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 E 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 E 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1507 E 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1507 E 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1507 E 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 E 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 E 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
