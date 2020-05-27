1501 E 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry

Spacious, bright and airy 1st floor corner unit with a lot of charm! This building is walking distance to the beach and variety of coffee shops, restaurants and stores. Windows on 3 sides of the unit allow the ocean breez to cool the apartment. The interior has been upgraded but the old charming features are preserved. Hardwood flooring throughout and tile flooring in the kitchen and bath (no carpet). Ceiling fans in every room. Unit has plenty of storage space including a large room in the back and a large space under the stairs that are perfect for home office, crafts room, etc. Laundry on site. One (1) pet OK. Breed restrictions. Water and sewer are included.