All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1501 E 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1501 E 2nd Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1501 E 2nd Street

1501 East 2nd Street · (562) 344-5515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1501 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Spacious, bright and airy 1st floor corner unit with a lot of charm! This building is walking distance to the beach and variety of coffee shops, restaurants and stores. Windows on 3 sides of the unit allow the ocean breez to cool the apartment. The interior has been upgraded but the old charming features are preserved. Hardwood flooring throughout and tile flooring in the kitchen and bath (no carpet). Ceiling fans in every room. Unit has plenty of storage space including a large room in the back and a large space under the stairs that are perfect for home office, crafts room, etc. Laundry on site. One (1) pet OK. Breed restrictions. Water and sewer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 E 2nd Street have any available units?
1501 E 2nd Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 E 2nd Street have?
Some of 1501 E 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 E 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1501 E 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 E 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 E 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1501 E 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 1501 E 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1501 E 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 E 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 E 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1501 E 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1501 E 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1501 E 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 E 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 E 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1501 E 2nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity