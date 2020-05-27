All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1475 Pine Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1475 Pine Ave
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:09 AM

1475 Pine Ave

1475 Pine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1475 Pine Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Washington School

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large STUDIO rent -$1250/mo+$1250 security deposit=$ 2,500 to move in. Spacious corners Studio apartment , located among single family houses and condos. NEW washer machines in Laundry room. Landscaped open courtyard outdoor living. Quiet, bright, with natural light in living area and kitchen. Bonus study area for computer desk. Walk in closet and plenty storage space. New toilet, flooring, kitchen/bathroom countertops. Private enclosed Garage/storage available at extra cost. Water and trash collection included. Require 3x monthly income($4,000+) good credit . No eviction record, No pets. Contact Paul at paulmak310@gmail.com or txt 213-215-9605 for viewing appointments.
Applicants encouraged to complete free Tenants Screening online information ( avail.co ) to provide basic info and to streamline application process. Go to website avail.co ( not avail.com) and sign up as Tenant ,Search 1475 Pine Ave LB to complete free Renters Profile form. It takes only a few minutes. If you like the apt after viewing ,you can continue application to complete the credit check (with fees). Thanks. Paul

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1475 Pine Ave have any available units?
1475 Pine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1475 Pine Ave have?
Some of 1475 Pine Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1475 Pine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1475 Pine Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 Pine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1475 Pine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1475 Pine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1475 Pine Ave does offer parking.
Does 1475 Pine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1475 Pine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 Pine Ave have a pool?
No, 1475 Pine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1475 Pine Ave have accessible units?
No, 1475 Pine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 Pine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1475 Pine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine