Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Large STUDIO rent -$1250/mo+$1250 security deposit=$ 2,500 to move in. Spacious corners Studio apartment , located among single family houses and condos. NEW washer machines in Laundry room. Landscaped open courtyard outdoor living. Quiet, bright, with natural light in living area and kitchen. Bonus study area for computer desk. Walk in closet and plenty storage space. New toilet, flooring, kitchen/bathroom countertops. Private enclosed Garage/storage available at extra cost. Water and trash collection included. Require 3x monthly income($4,000+) good credit . No eviction record, No pets. Contact Paul at paulmak310@gmail.com or txt 213-215-9605 for viewing appointments.

Applicants encouraged to complete free Tenants Screening online information ( avail.co ) to provide basic info and to streamline application process. Go to website avail.co ( not avail.com) and sign up as Tenant ,Search 1475 Pine Ave LB to complete free Renters Profile form. It takes only a few minutes. If you like the apt after viewing ,you can continue application to complete the credit check (with fees). Thanks. Paul