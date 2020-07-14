All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
146 CORINTHIAN WALK
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

146 CORINTHIAN WALK

146 North Corinthian Walk · No Longer Available
Location

146 North Corinthian Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home Available in Naples - This charming cottage home is located in the beautiful community of Naples, an Italian-inspired Long Beach community that was developed in the early 1900s as the Dreamland of Southern California. It consists of three islands filled with narrow streets and walkways, canals, beautiful houses and boats, a plaza with a water fountain, and excellent shopping and restaurants on nearby 2nd Street. Alamitos Bay is also close by with opportunities for swimming and kayaking.

The home, located just steps from a canal, was tastefully remodeled with travertine floors, plantation shutters and top of the line appliances including a new french door refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher and washer & dryer. An outdoor shower is available to wash off after all of the water activities available in the area. There is plentiful storage throughout, including space in an easily accessible attic as well as an outdoor storage unit. Gated parking is available in the back of the home.

This home is available for a one-year lease. Tenant to pay all utilities.

**Please contact Lauren at (202) 991-7423 for more information and showings**

Application Requirements:

1. Applicant should not pose a risk of harm to the rental property or others
2. Monthly family income must be at least two and a half (2.5) times the monthly rent
3. One year of verifiable employment and rental history with no evictions
4. Clear copies of a photo ID AND Social Security or ITIN AND proof of income (minimum of 3 most current pay stubs)
5. Credit FICO score of 650 or higher is recommended (IF APPROVED, anything lower may require an additional deposit)
6. $35 money order or cashier's check payable to Berro Property Management for the Application Fee per adult
7. Co-signers are only accepted for full-time students

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5334668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

