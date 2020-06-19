1415 East 4th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This fantastic 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is located in the Taos West, a prime Alamitos Heights community just blocks from the beach. Enjoy walking to fine restaurants, chic shops and trendy cafes, and being just minutes away from downtown. This two level unit is located in a unique gated community with gated entry and parking. The condo features unique open beam ceilings, a corner fireplace, guest bathroom, brand new paint throughout, hardwood floors, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, onsite laundry and a very spacious open floor plan. Located at 4th and Nebraska.



One year lease. No smoking. No Pets. OAC.