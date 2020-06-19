All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

1415 East 4th Street

1415 East 4th Street · (949) 566-4009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1415 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This fantastic 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is located in the Taos West, a prime Alamitos Heights community just blocks from the beach. Enjoy walking to fine restaurants, chic shops and trendy cafes, and being just minutes away from downtown. This two level unit is located in a unique gated community with gated entry and parking. The condo features unique open beam ceilings, a corner fireplace, guest bathroom, brand new paint throughout, hardwood floors, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, onsite laundry and a very spacious open floor plan. Located at 4th and Nebraska.

One year lease. No smoking. No Pets. OAC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 East 4th Street have any available units?
1415 East 4th Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 East 4th Street have?
Some of 1415 East 4th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 East 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1415 East 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 East 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1415 East 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1415 East 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1415 East 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 1415 East 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 East 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 East 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1415 East 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1415 East 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1415 East 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 East 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 East 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
