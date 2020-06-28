All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
14 61st Pl
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

14 61st Pl

14 61st Place · No Longer Available
Location

14 61st Place, Long Beach, CA 90803
Peninsula

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Peninsula House with Ocean View! - This is a spectacular two story house on the Long Beach Peninsula only steps to the sand. With 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this house boasts over 2600 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors, newer carpet and fresh paint throughout. The house boasts a beautiful kitchen with granite counters and built-in upgraded appliances. The bathrooms are all luxuriously updated and very spacious. There is a living room with fireplace, dining room, and family room complete with entertainment center and built in wine cooler. Two sets of floor to ceiling doors allow ample light and access to the tiled patio with large, stainless steel BBQ unit. The laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor with HE washer & dryer and plenty of built-in cabinets for storage. There is a two car garage. A small and well behaved pet will be considered. Located at 14 61st St., Long Beach, CA 90803. Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999. .

(RLNE3197110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 61st Pl have any available units?
14 61st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 61st Pl have?
Some of 14 61st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 61st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14 61st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 61st Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 61st Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14 61st Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14 61st Pl offers parking.
Does 14 61st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 61st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 61st Pl have a pool?
No, 14 61st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14 61st Pl have accessible units?
No, 14 61st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14 61st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 61st Pl has units with dishwashers.
