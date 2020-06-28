14 61st Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Peninsula House with Ocean View! - This is a spectacular two story house on the Long Beach Peninsula only steps to the sand. With 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this house boasts over 2600 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors, newer carpet and fresh paint throughout. The house boasts a beautiful kitchen with granite counters and built-in upgraded appliances. The bathrooms are all luxuriously updated and very spacious. There is a living room with fireplace, dining room, and family room complete with entertainment center and built in wine cooler. Two sets of floor to ceiling doors allow ample light and access to the tiled patio with large, stainless steel BBQ unit. The laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor with HE washer & dryer and plenty of built-in cabinets for storage. There is a two car garage. A small and well behaved pet will be considered. Located at 14 61st St., Long Beach, CA 90803. Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999. .



(RLNE3197110)