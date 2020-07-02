All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 2 2019 at 8:51 AM

1365 Newport Ave

1365 Newport Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1365 Newport Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Two bedroom, two bath back end unit located in a control access building and close to transportation and shopping. This unit will have new hardwood floors in living areas, new carpet in bedrooms and new tile in the kitchen and bath areas. The kitchen area will have new granite counter tops, refinished kitchen cabinets, new stove, new ceiling fans in bedrooms, new dishwasher and new refrigerator. Other features include fresh paint, mini blinds, verticals, wall gas heater and a balcony. One parking space included with this rental. There is on-site laundry on the premises and owner pays water.

Security deposit is $1000.00 and there is a $25.00 credit check fee per responsible applying.

Please note these pictures are of another unit and only intended to give you idea of layout and design.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 Newport Ave have any available units?
1365 Newport Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1365 Newport Ave have?
Some of 1365 Newport Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 Newport Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1365 Newport Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 Newport Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1365 Newport Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1365 Newport Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1365 Newport Ave offers parking.
Does 1365 Newport Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1365 Newport Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 Newport Ave have a pool?
No, 1365 Newport Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1365 Newport Ave have accessible units?
No, 1365 Newport Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 Newport Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1365 Newport Ave has units with dishwashers.

