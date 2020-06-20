133 The Promenade N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool table bike storage garage internet access yoga

Location, Location, Location. Urban Loft Living. Located in the heart of Downtown Long Beach in the desirable 133 Building on the beautiful Promenade. Just blocks from the Marina and BEACH. Two story, 2 bedroom, 2 bath & balcony. Large windows bring ample natural lighting and overlook the Promenade & Promenade Square Park with it's new Playground. New wood floors, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bar seating area. Central A/C, inside washer and dryer. Downstairs bedroom has it's own bathroom and upstairs bedroom has a walk-in close and a private balcony overlooking the courtyard for relaxing in the evenings. Free internet and basic cable with Frontier. One assigned garage parking space. Common areas include a large gym, yoga room, community room with pool table, small kitchen and seating area with a big screen television. A secured bike room is also available. Excellent walkability & biking, absolutely the best place to live. Live near Shoreline Village, Pike, restaurants, Art District, Queen Mary, grocery stores, shopping & entertainment. Note: Additional parking space available for extra monthly fee.