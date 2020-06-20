All apartments in Long Beach
133 The Promenade N
133 The Promenade N

133 The Promenade North · (310) 378-9494
Location

133 The Promenade North, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool table
bike storage
garage
internet access
yoga
Location, Location, Location. Urban Loft Living. Located in the heart of Downtown Long Beach in the desirable 133 Building on the beautiful Promenade. Just blocks from the Marina and BEACH. Two story, 2 bedroom, 2 bath & balcony. Large windows bring ample natural lighting and overlook the Promenade & Promenade Square Park with it's new Playground. New wood floors, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bar seating area. Central A/C, inside washer and dryer. Downstairs bedroom has it's own bathroom and upstairs bedroom has a walk-in close and a private balcony overlooking the courtyard for relaxing in the evenings. Free internet and basic cable with Frontier. One assigned garage parking space. Common areas include a large gym, yoga room, community room with pool table, small kitchen and seating area with a big screen television. A secured bike room is also available. Excellent walkability & biking, absolutely the best place to live. Live near Shoreline Village, Pike, restaurants, Art District, Queen Mary, grocery stores, shopping & entertainment. Note: Additional parking space available for extra monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 The Promenade N have any available units?
133 The Promenade N has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 The Promenade N have?
Some of 133 The Promenade N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 The Promenade N currently offering any rent specials?
133 The Promenade N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 The Promenade N pet-friendly?
No, 133 The Promenade N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 133 The Promenade N offer parking?
Yes, 133 The Promenade N does offer parking.
Does 133 The Promenade N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 The Promenade N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 The Promenade N have a pool?
No, 133 The Promenade N does not have a pool.
Does 133 The Promenade N have accessible units?
No, 133 The Promenade N does not have accessible units.
Does 133 The Promenade N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 The Promenade N has units with dishwashers.
