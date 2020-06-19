All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

1301 Hackett

1301 Hackett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Hackett Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1301 Hackett Available 04/02/20 Perfectly Kept Pool Home in La Marina Estates - This three bedroom, two bath home is nestled in La Marina Estates -- close to Cal State Long Beach and the 405 Fwy. At nearly 1,900 square feet of living space, this two-story home features large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, a living room with fireplace, dining room and family room plus a pool and large covered patio, and an over sized one-car garage. The master bedroom and bath is situated downstairs, while the other two bedrooms are upstairs with a full bath. The kitchen offers a built in counter top electric stove, oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Laundry machines are also supplied. Paid water, pool service and gardener. A small, well behaved pet will be considered with completed application.
Please call today for a private tour: 562-233-9999

(RLNE5581197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Hackett have any available units?
1301 Hackett doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Hackett have?
Some of 1301 Hackett's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Hackett currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Hackett is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Hackett pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Hackett is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Hackett offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Hackett offers parking.
Does 1301 Hackett have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Hackett does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Hackett have a pool?
Yes, 1301 Hackett has a pool.
Does 1301 Hackett have accessible units?
No, 1301 Hackett does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Hackett have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Hackett has units with dishwashers.
