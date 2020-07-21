1250 E 1st Street

Amenities
Alamitos Beach Gem! One block away from dipping your toes in the ocean while enjoying a beautiful Long Beach sunset.This light and bright corner unit has two bedrooms, one bath and a spacious great room. Gleaming natural hardwood flooring andcrown molding run throughout, and the renovated kitchen features granite counter tops and lovely wood cabinetry. Dual-paned windows provide excellent light and a quiet, serene environment. There is a courtyard as well as a community laundry with twowashers and two dryers. Two pets are allowed without weight restrictions. Parking not included with the unit.