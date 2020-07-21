All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1250 E 1st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1250 E 1st Street
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:20 AM

1250 E 1st Street

1250 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1250 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Alamitos Beach Gem! One block away from dipping your toes in the ocean while enjoying a beautiful Long Beach sunset.This light and bright corner unit has two bedrooms, one bath and a spacious great room. Gleaming natural hardwood flooring andcrown molding run throughout, and the renovated kitchen features granite counter tops and lovely wood cabinetry. Dual-paned windows provide excellent light and a quiet, serene environment. There is a courtyard as well as a community laundry with twowashers and two dryers. Two pets are allowed without weight restrictions. Parking not included with the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 E 1st Street have any available units?
1250 E 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 E 1st Street have?
Some of 1250 E 1st Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 E 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1250 E 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 E 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 E 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1250 E 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1250 E 1st Street offers parking.
Does 1250 E 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 E 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 E 1st Street have a pool?
No, 1250 E 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1250 E 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 1250 E 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 E 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 E 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLong Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine