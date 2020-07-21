1250 E 1st Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Alamitos Beach Gem! One block away from dipping your toes in the ocean while enjoying a beautiful Long Beach sunset.This light and bright corner unit has two bedrooms, one bath and a spacious great room. Gleaming natural hardwood flooring andcrown molding run throughout, and the renovated kitchen features granite counter tops and lovely wood cabinetry. Dual-paned windows provide excellent light and a quiet, serene environment. There is a courtyard as well as a community laundry with twowashers and two dryers. Two pets are allowed without weight restrictions. Parking not included with the unit.