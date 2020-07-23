125 Ximeno Avenue

Amenities
Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties
Showings will begin July 1st. Contact us for more information!
125 Ximeno Apartments is located in the neighborhood of Belmont Shore, Long Beach, CA. Conveniently located near Public Transportation, and minutes away from the 22 and 710 freeways. Only a bike ride away from The Aquarium of the Pacific and Shoreline Village shops! Walk to the beach or stroll down to 2nd Street for a night in the town! Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase and Union Bank of California are all within walking distance from our property. Our community has an intercom system that allows buzzing your friends in without leaving your unit! Sparkling pool, common area laundry room, two bike sheds and carports (for an additional fee) complete the package! Our units have been completely renovated and are pre-wired for internet and cable. Call our friendly Property Manager Lily Green at show contact info to set up your appointment!
***No Pets Allowed. Only ESA with proper documentation***
Property Type: Multi Family
Lease Terms:
$1925.00/Month
$500.00 Deposit
Lease Length: 11 Months
Available:07/18/2020
Unit Amenities:
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Gas Range with Oven
Refrigerator
Lots of Cabinet and Closet Space
Shower doors
Building Amenities:
Bicycle Parking
Off Street Parking available for $75/month
On Site Laundry
Secure Building
Security Cameras
Swimming Pool
Wired For Internet
Located at 125 Ximeno Ave., Long Beach, CA 90803
Professionally managed by Pan American Properties, Inc., AMO
No Pets Allowed
