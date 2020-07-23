All apartments in Long Beach
125 Ximeno Avenue
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

125 Ximeno Avenue

125 Ximeno Avenue · (657) 390-6347
Location

125 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1925 · Avail. now

$1,925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties
Showings will begin July 1st. Contact us for more information!

125 Ximeno Apartments is located in the neighborhood of Belmont Shore, Long Beach, CA. Conveniently located near Public Transportation, and minutes away from the 22 and 710 freeways. Only a bike ride away from The Aquarium of the Pacific and Shoreline Village shops! Walk to the beach or stroll down to 2nd Street for a night in the town! Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase and Union Bank of California are all within walking distance from our property. Our community has an intercom system that allows buzzing your friends in without leaving your unit! Sparkling pool, common area laundry room, two bike sheds and carports (for an additional fee) complete the package! Our units have been completely renovated and are pre-wired for internet and cable. Call our friendly Property Manager Lily Green at show contact info to set up your appointment!

***No Pets Allowed. Only ESA with proper documentation***

Property Type: Multi Family

Lease Terms:
$1925.00/Month
$500.00 Deposit
Lease Length: 11 Months
Available:07/18/2020

Unit Amenities:
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Gas Range with Oven
Refrigerator
Lots of Cabinet and Closet Space
Shower doors

Building Amenities:
Bicycle Parking
Off Street Parking available for $75/month
On Site Laundry
Secure Building
Security Cameras
Swimming Pool
Wired For Internet
---------------------------

Located at 125 Ximeno Ave., Long Beach, CA 90803

Professionally managed by Pan American Properties, Inc., AMO

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13459207

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

