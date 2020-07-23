125 Ximeno Avenue

Amenities

Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties

Showings will begin July 1st. Contact us for more information!



125 Ximeno Apartments is located in the neighborhood of Belmont Shore, Long Beach, CA. Conveniently located near Public Transportation, and minutes away from the 22 and 710 freeways. Only a bike ride away from The Aquarium of the Pacific and Shoreline Village shops! Walk to the beach or stroll down to 2nd Street for a night in the town! Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase and Union Bank of California are all within walking distance from our property. Our community has an intercom system that allows buzzing your friends in without leaving your unit! Sparkling pool, common area laundry room, two bike sheds and carports (for an additional fee) complete the package! Our units have been completely renovated and are pre-wired for internet and cable. Call our friendly Property Manager Lily Green at show contact info to set up your appointment!



***No Pets Allowed. Only ESA with proper documentation***



Property Type: Multi Family



Lease Terms:

$1925.00/Month

$500.00 Deposit

Lease Length: 11 Months

Available:07/18/2020



Unit Amenities:

Garbage Disposal

Microwave

Gas Range with Oven

Refrigerator

Lots of Cabinet and Closet Space

Shower doors



Building Amenities:

Bicycle Parking

Off Street Parking available for $75/month

On Site Laundry

Secure Building

Security Cameras

Swimming Pool

Wired For Internet

Located at 125 Ximeno Ave., Long Beach, CA 90803



Professionally managed by Pan American Properties, Inc., AMO



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13459207



No Pets Allowed



