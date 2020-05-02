Amenities

Gated community. A few short blocks from the Beach, Bixby park, shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway access.

125 Cherry Ave is a 9 unit gated community with a great shared courtyard and common area laundry room. A block from the beach, near shopping, dining, beach rentals and Bixby park. Hard surface flooring in living room, Dining room, kitchen & bathroom. (Bedroom has carpet) 2 blinds, Ceiling fan in bedroom and dining room. Linen closet in hallway and large closet in bedroom. Kitchen was recently renovated has shaker cabinets and pantry. Stainless Steel gas range, vented microwave and Stainless steel dishwasher. Laundry room with 2 washers and 2 Dryers may be used with coins or an App. ****Move in Special**** 1 Month Free!!!!.



