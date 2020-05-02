All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 125 Cherry Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
125 Cherry Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:52 AM

125 Cherry Ave

125 Cherry Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

125 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Gated community. A few short blocks from the Beach, Bixby park, shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway access.
125 Cherry Ave is a 9 unit gated community with a great shared courtyard and common area laundry room. A block from the beach, near shopping, dining, beach rentals and Bixby park. Hard surface flooring in living room, Dining room, kitchen & bathroom. (Bedroom has carpet) 2 blinds, Ceiling fan in bedroom and dining room. Linen closet in hallway and large closet in bedroom. Kitchen was recently renovated has shaker cabinets and pantry. Stainless Steel gas range, vented microwave and Stainless steel dishwasher. Laundry room with 2 washers and 2 Dryers may be used with coins or an App. ****Move in Special**** 1 Month Free!!!!.

Amenities: Laundry Room, Courtyard, BBQ, Ceiling fan in bedroom and dining room, Linen closet in hallway and large closet in bedroom, Kitchen was recently renovated has shaker cabinets and pantry, gas range, vented microwave, dishwasher.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/long-beach-1-bed-1-bath/6470/

IT490612 - IT49MC6470

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Cherry Ave have any available units?
125 Cherry Ave has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Cherry Ave have?
Some of 125 Cherry Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Cherry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
125 Cherry Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Cherry Ave pet-friendly?
No, 125 Cherry Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 125 Cherry Ave offer parking?
No, 125 Cherry Ave does not offer parking.
Does 125 Cherry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Cherry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Cherry Ave have a pool?
No, 125 Cherry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 125 Cherry Ave have accessible units?
No, 125 Cherry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Cherry Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Cherry Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 125 Cherry Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1010 E. 2nd Street
1010 East 2nd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity