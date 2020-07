Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Beautiful Clean three bedroom home. Big back yard with covered patio. Front door faces east . Corner lot near the Cal State Long Beach. Ready to move in. Nice galley kitchen and a dining area just outside the kitchen. Big living room and the garage is attached to the house. Quiet area close to fwy and shopping. Close to V.A. hospital. Come see this cute house that can be a place to call home.