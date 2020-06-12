1168 E Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

This Beach condo located on Ocean Boulevard at the Beach Cliff Complex offers coastal living to enjoy. The 2 bedroom unit features designer kitchen with tile and kitchen island, breakfast bar, formal dining area, large living room, large bathroom, office nook area, assigned parking spot with plenty of storage. Upgraded throughout with plantation shutters, dual pane windows, stainless steel oven hood and appliances, recessed lighting, cork flooring, and custom bathroom tile. All residents of Beach Cliff enjoy the large common area beach front deck with stunning views of the ocean, coastline, the Iconic Queen Mary, and beautiful sunsets. Private beach access with private shower at the sand level. Perfect for summer bbq's and entertaining with family and friends! Great for visiting downtown restaurants, museums and the Aquarium of the Pacifica. Along with Belmont Shore and Naples Island nearby with their shops and restaurants. Please note owner will install EV charging unit in garage if tenant has plug in EV or gets one.