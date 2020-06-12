All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:31 PM

1168 E Ocean Boulevard

1168 East Ocean Boulevard · (562) 472-4178
Location

1168 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 993 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This Beach condo located on Ocean Boulevard at the Beach Cliff Complex offers coastal living to enjoy. The 2 bedroom unit features designer kitchen with tile and kitchen island, breakfast bar, formal dining area, large living room, large bathroom, office nook area, assigned parking spot with plenty of storage. Upgraded throughout with plantation shutters, dual pane windows, stainless steel oven hood and appliances, recessed lighting, cork flooring, and custom bathroom tile. All residents of Beach Cliff enjoy the large common area beach front deck with stunning views of the ocean, coastline, the Iconic Queen Mary, and beautiful sunsets. Private beach access with private shower at the sand level. Perfect for summer bbq's and entertaining with family and friends! Great for visiting downtown restaurants, museums and the Aquarium of the Pacifica. Along with Belmont Shore and Naples Island nearby with their shops and restaurants. Please note owner will install EV charging unit in garage if tenant has plug in EV or gets one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1168 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
1168 E Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1168 E Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 1168 E Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1168 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1168 E Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1168 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1168 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1168 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1168 E Ocean Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1168 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1168 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1168 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1168 E Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1168 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1168 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1168 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1168 E Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
