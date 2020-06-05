All apartments in Long Beach
1151 Freeman Ave (back house)

1151 Freeman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1151 Freeman Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Accepting Section 8***

The home has/is:

*RE-MODELED 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms
*NEW Air Conditioner
*Private yard
*Parking
*NEW appliances: refrigerator, stove, microwave
*NEW counter tops
*NEW kitchen cabinets
*NEW tile in bathrooms
*NEW bathroom vanities
*Laundry hook up's on-site
*Pets allowed
*1 car garage parking and 1 parking spot

To schedule a showing, click on the link below or call 562-273-9410.

Schedule a Showing Online

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at CMC Realty & Property Management, 6552 Bolsa Huntington Beach, CA 92647. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01518510

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Freeman Ave (back house) have any available units?
1151 Freeman Ave (back house) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1151 Freeman Ave (back house) have?
Some of 1151 Freeman Ave (back house)'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 Freeman Ave (back house) currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Freeman Ave (back house) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Freeman Ave (back house) pet-friendly?
Yes, 1151 Freeman Ave (back house) is pet friendly.
Does 1151 Freeman Ave (back house) offer parking?
Yes, 1151 Freeman Ave (back house) offers parking.
Does 1151 Freeman Ave (back house) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 Freeman Ave (back house) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Freeman Ave (back house) have a pool?
No, 1151 Freeman Ave (back house) does not have a pool.
Does 1151 Freeman Ave (back house) have accessible units?
No, 1151 Freeman Ave (back house) does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Freeman Ave (back house) have units with dishwashers?
No, 1151 Freeman Ave (back house) does not have units with dishwashers.
