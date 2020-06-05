1151 Freeman Ave (back house)

Amenities

***Accepting Section 8***



The home has/is:



*RE-MODELED 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms

*NEW Air Conditioner

*Private yard

*Parking

*NEW appliances: refrigerator, stove, microwave

*NEW counter tops

*NEW kitchen cabinets

*NEW tile in bathrooms

*NEW bathroom vanities

*Laundry hook up's on-site

*Pets allowed

*1 car garage parking and 1 parking spot



