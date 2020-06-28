All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1133 Mahanna Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1133 Mahanna Ave
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

1133 Mahanna Ave

1133 Mahanna Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Central Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1133 Mahanna Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful, completely renovated unit:
~1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom
~Full Kitchen + Granite Counter Tops
~Storage Room with Laundry Connections
~Beautiful Laminate Wood Floors
~Lots of Storage Space and Natural Light

Great location near restaurants and shopping centers. Less than 5 city blocks away from the beach. Near Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus.

Sorry,
No Pets
Applicants must make 2.5 times monthly rent

12 Month Lease

For showing call our office at 818-981-1885.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4161905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Mahanna Ave have any available units?
1133 Mahanna Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Mahanna Ave have?
Some of 1133 Mahanna Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Mahanna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Mahanna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Mahanna Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Mahanna Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1133 Mahanna Ave offer parking?
No, 1133 Mahanna Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1133 Mahanna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Mahanna Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Mahanna Ave have a pool?
No, 1133 Mahanna Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Mahanna Ave have accessible units?
No, 1133 Mahanna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Mahanna Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Mahanna Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine