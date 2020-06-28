1133 Mahanna Ave

Amenities
Beautiful, completely renovated unit:
~1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom
~Full Kitchen + Granite Counter Tops
~Storage Room with Laundry Connections
~Beautiful Laminate Wood Floors
~Lots of Storage Space and Natural Light
Great location near restaurants and shopping centers. Less than 5 city blocks away from the beach. Near Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus.
Sorry,
No Pets
Applicants must make 2.5 times monthly rent
12 Month Lease
For showing call our office at 818-981-1885.
(RLNE4161905)