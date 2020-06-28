1133 Mahanna Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful, completely renovated unit:

~1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom

~Full Kitchen + Granite Counter Tops

~Storage Room with Laundry Connections

~Beautiful Laminate Wood Floors

~Lots of Storage Space and Natural Light



Great location near restaurants and shopping centers. Less than 5 city blocks away from the beach. Near Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus.



Sorry,

No Pets

Applicants must make 2.5 times monthly rent



12 Month Lease



For showing call our office at 818-981-1885.



