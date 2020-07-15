1131 Ramillo Avenue

Amenities

This traditional 5 bed/4 bath, two story home is ideally situated on a beautifully landscaped, 1/4 acre corner lot with circular driveway. Enter the home to a bright, open and spacious living room and formal dining room with large fireplace and white oak floors. Chef's kitchen offers top of the line, stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and separate casual eating area. Off the kitchen is a full bath and separate laundry room. First level offers and additional three bedrooms and a full bath. French doors open to the lush backyard surrounded by mature trees that create a private oasis, with a quaint brick patio and oversized 20'x40' pool. Perfect for entertaining family and friends. Second level has a large guest bedroom with attached bath and an expansive master suite that boasts separate sitting area with fireplace and large walk in closet. Master bath with large jacuzzi tub, his and her vanities and walk in shower. Close to freeways, CSULB, shops and short distance to 2nd Street.