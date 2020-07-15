All apartments in Long Beach
1131 Ramillo Avenue
Last updated April 18 2019 at 9:44 AM

1131 Ramillo Avenue

1131 Ramillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1131 Ramillo Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Park Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This traditional 5 bed/4 bath, two story home is ideally situated on a beautifully landscaped, 1/4 acre corner lot with circular driveway. Enter the home to a bright, open and spacious living room and formal dining room with large fireplace and white oak floors. Chef's kitchen offers top of the line, stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and separate casual eating area. Off the kitchen is a full bath and separate laundry room. First level offers and additional three bedrooms and a full bath. French doors open to the lush backyard surrounded by mature trees that create a private oasis, with a quaint brick patio and oversized 20'x40' pool. Perfect for entertaining family and friends. Second level has a large guest bedroom with attached bath and an expansive master suite that boasts separate sitting area with fireplace and large walk in closet. Master bath with large jacuzzi tub, his and her vanities and walk in shower. Close to freeways, CSULB, shops and short distance to 2nd Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Ramillo Avenue have any available units?
1131 Ramillo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1131 Ramillo Avenue have?
Some of 1131 Ramillo Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 Ramillo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Ramillo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Ramillo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Ramillo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1131 Ramillo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1131 Ramillo Avenue offers parking.
Does 1131 Ramillo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Ramillo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Ramillo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1131 Ramillo Avenue has a pool.
Does 1131 Ramillo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1131 Ramillo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Ramillo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Ramillo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
