Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:44 PM

1101 East South Street

1101 South Street · No Longer Available
Location

1101 South Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Jordan

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 1101 E South Street #205, Long Beach, CA 90805

- Rent: $1,650 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,800
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx: 800 Sq.Ft.

- Gas Stove/Oven Included
- Dishwasher/Microwave Included
- New Paint
- Vinyl Plank Hardwood Flooring
- Tile flooring in Kitchen & Bathroom
- Private Patio
- Laundry facilities on-site
- 2 Covered Tandem Car Spaces Included
- Utilities included: Water & Sewage
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 East South Street have any available units?
1101 East South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 East South Street have?
Some of 1101 East South Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 East South Street currently offering any rent specials?
1101 East South Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 East South Street pet-friendly?
No, 1101 East South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1101 East South Street offer parking?
No, 1101 East South Street does not offer parking.
Does 1101 East South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 East South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 East South Street have a pool?
No, 1101 East South Street does not have a pool.
Does 1101 East South Street have accessible units?
No, 1101 East South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 East South Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 East South Street has units with dishwashers.
