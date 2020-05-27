1101 East South Street

Amenities

Address: 1101 E South Street #205, Long Beach, CA 90805



- Rent: $1,650 Per Month

- Deposit: $1,800

- Credit Score 600 or better

- Bedrooms: 2

- Bathrooms: 2

- Approx: 800 Sq.Ft.



- Gas Stove/Oven Included

- Dishwasher/Microwave Included

- New Paint

- Vinyl Plank Hardwood Flooring

- Tile flooring in Kitchen & Bathroom

- Private Patio

- Laundry facilities on-site

- 2 Covered Tandem Car Spaces Included

- Utilities included: Water & Sewage

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.