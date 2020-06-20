1100 Ramillo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub

Mid-Century Modern renovated home. This home has been upgraded with designer finishes including the pool, spa, & backyard. Magnificent single story home situated on a very private oversized corner lot. Polished glazed grey concrete floors. Industrial laminate floors throughout the home, newer baseboards, moldings, recessed lighting & unique chandeliers thruout. Large open kitchen with a Quartz countertop waterfall island with seating for 6 with custom high gloss style light self closing cabinets with Blum hardware, Stainless steel appliances all Fisher & Paykel which includes a 5 burner cooktop, 2 ovens, dishwasher, & refrigerator. 3 pendant modern lights over island. Large walk-in pantry with a barn door. Three sets of bifold doors. Enter the master bathroom & enjoy the heated floors, dual rainheads with dual handles shower, Hans Grohe hardware, dual sinks with a teak ledge, a towel warmer and quartz flooring. Oversized master closet combined with the large master bedroom that leads out to the pool. Glass custom fireplace cover, polished mantel hearth white granite decor on the wall with pine wood accent. Fire pit area with built-in seating. Newly built outdoor covered entertainment area with granite countertop with DCS appliances ie: Bar-be-que, ice maker, kegerator, refrigerator, ice machine & TV with a wet bar area Epi wood and stacked stone finish overlooking the entire backyard. Artificial turf around the pool area with an Epi wood gate. A super sound system.