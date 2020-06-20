All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
1100 Ramillo Avenue
Location

1100 Ramillo Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Park Estates

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3143 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Mid-Century Modern renovated home. This home has been upgraded with designer finishes including the pool, spa, & backyard. Magnificent single story home situated on a very private oversized corner lot. Polished glazed grey concrete floors. Industrial laminate floors throughout the home, newer baseboards, moldings, recessed lighting & unique chandeliers thruout. Large open kitchen with a Quartz countertop waterfall island with seating for 6 with custom high gloss style light self closing cabinets with Blum hardware, Stainless steel appliances all Fisher & Paykel which includes a 5 burner cooktop, 2 ovens, dishwasher, & refrigerator. 3 pendant modern lights over island. Large walk-in pantry with a barn door. Three sets of bifold doors. Enter the master bathroom & enjoy the heated floors, dual rainheads with dual handles shower, Hans Grohe hardware, dual sinks with a teak ledge, a towel warmer and quartz flooring. Oversized master closet combined with the large master bedroom that leads out to the pool. Glass custom fireplace cover, polished mantel hearth white granite decor on the wall with pine wood accent. Fire pit area with built-in seating. Newly built outdoor covered entertainment area with granite countertop with DCS appliances ie: Bar-be-que, ice maker, kegerator, refrigerator, ice machine & TV with a wet bar area Epi wood and stacked stone finish overlooking the entire backyard. Artificial turf around the pool area with an Epi wood gate. A super sound system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Ramillo Avenue have any available units?
1100 Ramillo Avenue has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Ramillo Avenue have?
Some of 1100 Ramillo Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Ramillo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Ramillo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Ramillo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Ramillo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1100 Ramillo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Ramillo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1100 Ramillo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Ramillo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Ramillo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Ramillo Avenue has a pool.
Does 1100 Ramillo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1100 Ramillo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Ramillo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Ramillo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
