Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

1100 EUCLID #215

1100 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Euclid Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
TWO BEDROOM CONDO LOCATED IN LONG BEACH - Upper 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo in gated building. Includes tile flooring, gas stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, balcony, fireplace, washer & dryer hook-ups, 2 parking spaces #18 & #84 with remote control**Storage unit #15**Smoke & Pet Free Property**No co-signer**HOA pays water, sewer & trash and tenant pays gas & electric**One Year Lease**RENT $1950.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $1955.00**Terms & Conditions may change without notice**

**New tenant will be required to pay the $300.00 move in and $300.00 move out fee to Mystic Cove**

**SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY UNDER CDC GUIDELINES CAN BE SCHEDULED ONLY IF AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED*****PROPERTY MAY BE VIEWED BY VIRTUAL TOUR*****

**IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THIS PROPERTY PLEASE CONTACT SANDRA @ 562.439.2147

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4523594)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 EUCLID #215 have any available units?
1100 EUCLID #215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 EUCLID #215 have?
Some of 1100 EUCLID #215's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 EUCLID #215 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 EUCLID #215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 EUCLID #215 pet-friendly?
No, 1100 EUCLID #215 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1100 EUCLID #215 offer parking?
Yes, 1100 EUCLID #215 offers parking.
Does 1100 EUCLID #215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 EUCLID #215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 EUCLID #215 have a pool?
Yes, 1100 EUCLID #215 has a pool.
Does 1100 EUCLID #215 have accessible units?
No, 1100 EUCLID #215 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 EUCLID #215 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 EUCLID #215 has units with dishwashers.

