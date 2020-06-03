1100 EUCLID #215

Amenities
TWO BEDROOM CONDO LOCATED IN LONG BEACH - Upper 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo in gated building. Includes tile flooring, gas stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, balcony, fireplace, washer & dryer hook-ups, 2 parking spaces #18 & #84 with remote control**Storage unit #15**Smoke & Pet Free Property**No co-signer**HOA pays water, sewer & trash and tenant pays gas & electric**One Year Lease**RENT $1950.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $1955.00**Terms & Conditions may change without notice**
**New tenant will be required to pay the $300.00 move in and $300.00 move out fee to Mystic Cove**
**SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY UNDER CDC GUIDELINES CAN BE SCHEDULED ONLY IF AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED*****PROPERTY MAY BE VIEWED BY VIRTUAL TOUR*****
**IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THIS PROPERTY PLEASE CONTACT SANDRA @ 562.439.2147
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4523594)