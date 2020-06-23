All apartments in Long Beach
1057 East CHANDA Court
Last updated May 28 2019 at 2:05 AM

1057 East CHANDA Court

1057 East Chanda Court · No Longer Available
Location

1057 East Chanda Court, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This is a cute, FULLY FURNISHED, two bedroom one bath home with a nicely converted garage you can use for a 3rd bedroom, office, den, craft room?. With updated styling and a wonderful location, this property is calling for YOU. Just 8 blocks (less than a half mile) from the beach, this little gem is near trendy DOWNTOWN LONG BEACH shops, restaurants, theater, market, schools, places of worship, the Arts District, Retro Row, and public transit. Visit world famous attractions like the Queen Mary and the Aquarium of the Pacific, Shoreline Village, The Pike Outlets and the Convention Center. FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED -- We've got the pots, pans, linens, towels. You just need to bring your clothes. Come see your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 East CHANDA Court have any available units?
1057 East CHANDA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1057 East CHANDA Court have?
Some of 1057 East CHANDA Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 East CHANDA Court currently offering any rent specials?
1057 East CHANDA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 East CHANDA Court pet-friendly?
No, 1057 East CHANDA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1057 East CHANDA Court offer parking?
Yes, 1057 East CHANDA Court offers parking.
Does 1057 East CHANDA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 East CHANDA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 East CHANDA Court have a pool?
No, 1057 East CHANDA Court does not have a pool.
Does 1057 East CHANDA Court have accessible units?
No, 1057 East CHANDA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 East CHANDA Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 East CHANDA Court does not have units with dishwashers.
