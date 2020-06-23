1057 East CHANDA Court

Amenities

garage recently renovated media room furnished

This is a cute, FULLY FURNISHED, two bedroom one bath home with a nicely converted garage you can use for a 3rd bedroom, office, den, craft room?. With updated styling and a wonderful location, this property is calling for YOU. Just 8 blocks (less than a half mile) from the beach, this little gem is near trendy DOWNTOWN LONG BEACH shops, restaurants, theater, market, schools, places of worship, the Arts District, Retro Row, and public transit. Visit world famous attractions like the Queen Mary and the Aquarium of the Pacific, Shoreline Village, The Pike Outlets and the Convention Center. FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED -- We've got the pots, pans, linens, towels. You just need to bring your clothes. Come see your new home!