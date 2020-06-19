All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1

1036 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL LOWER UNIT IN SWEET LONG BEACH FOURPLEX
This apartment is a RARE Long Beach find! It?s in a great location, newly updated and at 1000 sq. feet it?s larger than your average apartment in the area!
Just a little over a mile to East of Ocean Blvd, this lower front apartment is located on a quiet street, nearby to Belmont Shore and Downtown Long Beach. Just minutes to many grocery stores around the corner on Anaheim Street, lots of parks, TONS of shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in Downtown Long Beach and Belmont Shore. Not to mention it?s 5 minutes from the sand!
The exterior of this place is well manicured and so is the community courtyard and garden in the backyard. What other apartment comes with a private garden area with lush greenery and fruit bearing trees? Pick some for lunch and enjoy it while sitting at the picnic table on the patio right next to the grassy green garden area. That?s just the outside... wait until you see inside!
The living room area features hardwood flooring and has three windows that allow for lots of natural light. The first bedroom has large french doors-open them up to make the place seem bigger! Use the space as a large living room / office space, or close the french doors for a separate room altogether. Options!
The second bedroom is completely separate from the first and is just slightly larger. Down through the hallway you\'ll find extra closet space, the full bathroom and kitchen to the right. The bathroom is spacious and features brand new neutral tone tiling in the tub. The kitchen features modern tiling that really gives a fresh and updated feel to your new eating space. A stove is included AND washer / dryer hookups, so bring your own washer and dryer for you own in unit washing space.
With an abundance of natural light and fresh, breezy ocean air throughout all of the rooms you?ll quickly remember why you wanted to live so close to the beach! There is no doubt that this gorgeous building shouts ?pride of ownership!? with it?s well kept surrounding landscape, garden and patio area. There is ample street parking or take advantage of your own single car garage parking space... with storage!
Schedule an appointment with me today to see this picture perfect apartment today... it will rent fast!

AVAILABLE NOW!
One Year Lease
Water & Gardening Included
Small Pets Considered w/Additional Deposit ($500/dog, $300/cat)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1 have any available units?
1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1 have?
Some of 1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1 offers parking.
Does 1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1 have a pool?
No, 1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1 have accessible units?
No, 1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

