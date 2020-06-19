1036 CORONADO AVE APT 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL LOWER UNIT IN SWEET LONG BEACH FOURPLEX

This apartment is a RARE Long Beach find! It?s in a great location, newly updated and at 1000 sq. feet it?s larger than your average apartment in the area!

Just a little over a mile to East of Ocean Blvd, this lower front apartment is located on a quiet street, nearby to Belmont Shore and Downtown Long Beach. Just minutes to many grocery stores around the corner on Anaheim Street, lots of parks, TONS of shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in Downtown Long Beach and Belmont Shore. Not to mention it?s 5 minutes from the sand!

The exterior of this place is well manicured and so is the community courtyard and garden in the backyard. What other apartment comes with a private garden area with lush greenery and fruit bearing trees? Pick some for lunch and enjoy it while sitting at the picnic table on the patio right next to the grassy green garden area. That?s just the outside... wait until you see inside!

The living room area features hardwood flooring and has three windows that allow for lots of natural light. The first bedroom has large french doors-open them up to make the place seem bigger! Use the space as a large living room / office space, or close the french doors for a separate room altogether. Options!

The second bedroom is completely separate from the first and is just slightly larger. Down through the hallway you\'ll find extra closet space, the full bathroom and kitchen to the right. The bathroom is spacious and features brand new neutral tone tiling in the tub. The kitchen features modern tiling that really gives a fresh and updated feel to your new eating space. A stove is included AND washer / dryer hookups, so bring your own washer and dryer for you own in unit washing space.

With an abundance of natural light and fresh, breezy ocean air throughout all of the rooms you?ll quickly remember why you wanted to live so close to the beach! There is no doubt that this gorgeous building shouts ?pride of ownership!? with it?s well kept surrounding landscape, garden and patio area. There is ample street parking or take advantage of your own single car garage parking space... with storage!

Schedule an appointment with me today to see this picture perfect apartment today... it will rent fast!



AVAILABLE NOW!

One Year Lease

Water & Gardening Included

Small Pets Considered w/Additional Deposit ($500/dog, $300/cat)