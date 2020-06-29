1027 12 Obispo

1027 12th Street South, Long Beach, CA 90813 Port of Long Beach
This is a 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment on the 2nd floor in the Rose Park area of Long Beach. Owner lives in the main house on the 1st floor.
* 10 blocks from Bluff Park / beach * walk to restaurants and market * month to month lease is OK * all utilities included (high speed internet and cable TV) * full kitchen with gas range * laundry privileges * private entrance * off street parking
Owner flexible with terms!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
