1027 12 Obispo

This is a 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment on the 2nd floor in the Rose Park area of Long Beach.

Owner lives in the main house on the 1st floor.



* 10 blocks from Bluff Park / beach

* walk to restaurants and market

* month to month lease is OK

* all utilities included (high speed internet and cable TV)

* full kitchen with gas range

* laundry privileges

* private entrance

* off street parking



Owner flexible with terms!