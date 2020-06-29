All apartments in Long Beach
1027 12 Obispo

1027 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1027 12th Street South, Long Beach, CA 90813
Port of Long Beach

Amenities

all utils included
parking
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This is a 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment on the 2nd floor in the Rose Park area of Long Beach.
Owner lives in the main house on the 1st floor.

* 10 blocks from Bluff Park / beach
* walk to restaurants and market
* month to month lease is OK
* all utilities included (high speed internet and cable TV)
* full kitchen with gas range
* laundry privileges
* private entrance
* off street parking

Owner flexible with terms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 12 Obispo have any available units?
1027 12 Obispo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1027 12 Obispo have?
Some of 1027 12 Obispo's amenities include all utils included, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 12 Obispo currently offering any rent specials?
1027 12 Obispo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 12 Obispo pet-friendly?
No, 1027 12 Obispo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1027 12 Obispo offer parking?
Yes, 1027 12 Obispo offers parking.
Does 1027 12 Obispo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 12 Obispo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 12 Obispo have a pool?
No, 1027 12 Obispo does not have a pool.
Does 1027 12 Obispo have accessible units?
No, 1027 12 Obispo does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 12 Obispo have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 12 Obispo does not have units with dishwashers.

