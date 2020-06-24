All apartments in Long Beach
1025 LOCUST Avenue
1025 LOCUST Avenue

1025 Locust Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled Downtown 1+1 apartment near Historic Pine Avenue and less than 1.1 mile to the waterfront includes appliances and paid utilities. NOW considering one small pet with additional $500 pet deposit. Large one bedroom features new tile floors, new hardwood floors, separate kitchen, living room, full-size bathroom with separate bathtub and shower, modern fixtures, custom two-tone paint, built-in bath/hallway cabinets and service porch to backyard. Water, gas & electric paid by Landlord. Stove and refrigerator included. Eight unit complex has entry security door, open backyard grass area and is walking distance to mass transit Metro Line, grocery store, restaurants, bike lanes, schools, banks and churches. Deposit discount available for A1 credit applicants. "NO Section 8 or Housing Authority voucher" applicants. HURRY, Won't Last! Mandatory first month's rent and security deposit required for move-in. No onsite parking and no onsite laundry room. All adults planning to reside at above address must complete an application and submit to a $40 non-refundable credit/eviction check. Application instructions available 24/7 at property flier box.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 LOCUST Avenue have any available units?
1025 LOCUST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 LOCUST Avenue have?
Some of 1025 LOCUST Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 LOCUST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1025 LOCUST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 LOCUST Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 LOCUST Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1025 LOCUST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1025 LOCUST Avenue offers parking.
Does 1025 LOCUST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 LOCUST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 LOCUST Avenue have a pool?
No, 1025 LOCUST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1025 LOCUST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1025 LOCUST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 LOCUST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 LOCUST Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
