1025 LOCUST Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled Downtown 1+1 apartment near Historic Pine Avenue and less than 1.1 mile to the waterfront includes appliances and paid utilities. NOW considering one small pet with additional $500 pet deposit. Large one bedroom features new tile floors, new hardwood floors, separate kitchen, living room, full-size bathroom with separate bathtub and shower, modern fixtures, custom two-tone paint, built-in bath/hallway cabinets and service porch to backyard. Water, gas & electric paid by Landlord. Stove and refrigerator included. Eight unit complex has entry security door, open backyard grass area and is walking distance to mass transit Metro Line, grocery store, restaurants, bike lanes, schools, banks and churches. Deposit discount available for A1 credit applicants. "NO Section 8 or Housing Authority voucher" applicants. HURRY, Won't Last! Mandatory first month's rent and security deposit required for move-in. No onsite parking and no onsite laundry room. All adults planning to reside at above address must complete an application and submit to a $40 non-refundable credit/eviction check. Application instructions available 24/7 at property flier box.