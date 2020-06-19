1025 Gladys Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This completely remodeled and private two story home sits on a lot in front of a 3 unit apartment building. This home features a fully remodeled, eat-in kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, subway title back splash stainless steel sink, stainless steel stove, microwave, fridge, and microwave hood. There is a private side yard with deck and raised bed vegetable garden set to a drip irrigation system on a timer. The home also boasts new wood tile floors though out the ground floor bedroom and half bathroom, along with a new stack-able washer and dryer unit in a separate laundry area. The are tow large upstairs bedrooms, a beautiful completely remodeled upstairs bathroom with storage room off bathroom. There is also off street parking for 2 cars. This is truly a must see! Call for showings Bill Larson 562 301 0390