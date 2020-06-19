All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

1025 Gladys Avenue

1025 Gladys Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Gladys Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This completely remodeled and private two story home sits on a lot in front of a 3 unit apartment building. This home features a fully remodeled, eat-in kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, subway title back splash stainless steel sink, stainless steel stove, microwave, fridge, and microwave hood. There is a private side yard with deck and raised bed vegetable garden set to a drip irrigation system on a timer. The home also boasts new wood tile floors though out the ground floor bedroom and half bathroom, along with a new stack-able washer and dryer unit in a separate laundry area. The are tow large upstairs bedrooms, a beautiful completely remodeled upstairs bathroom with storage room off bathroom. There is also off street parking for 2 cars. This is truly a must see! Call for showings Bill Larson 562 301 0390

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Gladys Avenue have any available units?
1025 Gladys Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Gladys Avenue have?
Some of 1025 Gladys Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Gladys Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Gladys Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Gladys Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Gladys Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1025 Gladys Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Gladys Avenue offers parking.
Does 1025 Gladys Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 Gladys Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Gladys Avenue have a pool?
No, 1025 Gladys Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Gladys Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1025 Gladys Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Gladys Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Gladys Avenue has units with dishwashers.
