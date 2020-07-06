All apartments in Long Beach
1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1
1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1

1000 East Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Luxurious living at the beach! 1000 Ocean Blvd sits on the sand and offers a host of amazing amenities -- a community pool and lounge area with ocean views, state-of-the-art gym, and rec room. The interior of this spacious condo feels like a house and features hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living room, granite counters in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and balconey. The other bedrooms are roomy and also have carpeted floors and generous closet space. This home also has a laundry area with washer and dryer hookups inside the condo and comes with 2 parking spaces.

Living Property Management DRE 01953276

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1 have any available units?
1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1 have?
Some of 1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1 offers parking.
Does 1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1 has a pool.
Does 1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 East Ocean Boulevard, Unit 410 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

