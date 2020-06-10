All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

92 Fuchsia

92 Fuchsia · No Longer Available
Location

92 Fuchsia, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
tennis court
Brand NEW HOME with a premium ridgeline location and gorgeous MOUNTAIN VIEWS at The Peake by Shea Homes in the resort-style community of Baker Ranch. Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom/2.5 bath has an open, spacious Great Room floorplan featuring a contemporary Kitchen with quartz counters, upgraded flooring, upgraded white Shaker cabinetry and hardware and upgraded GE stainless steel appliance package. Designer options also includes upgraded 5.5'' baseboards, recessed lighting, insulation package and 2-tone paint throughout. Generously-sized upstairs bedrooms include an elegant Master Suite with dual sinks, gorgeous tile shower and large dual closets. Convenient upstairs Laundry Room features storage galore, sink and washer/dryer hookup. Backyard includes an extended yard with stone flooring, serene mountain views perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Baker Ranch’s extraordinary amenities include lagoon style pools, tennis courts, walking trails, acres of parks, open dining areas, BBQ’s, spas, children’s splash park, climbing walls, sports courts, picnic spots, a quiet pool for some private time and exquisitely appointed Clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Fuchsia have any available units?
92 Fuchsia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 92 Fuchsia have?
Some of 92 Fuchsia's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Fuchsia currently offering any rent specials?
92 Fuchsia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Fuchsia pet-friendly?
No, 92 Fuchsia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 92 Fuchsia offer parking?
Yes, 92 Fuchsia does offer parking.
Does 92 Fuchsia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 Fuchsia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Fuchsia have a pool?
Yes, 92 Fuchsia has a pool.
Does 92 Fuchsia have accessible units?
No, 92 Fuchsia does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Fuchsia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 Fuchsia has units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Fuchsia have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Fuchsia does not have units with air conditioning.
