92 Fuchsia

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill new construction tennis court

Brand NEW HOME with a premium ridgeline location and gorgeous MOUNTAIN VIEWS at The Peake by Shea Homes in the resort-style community of Baker Ranch. Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom/2.5 bath has an open, spacious Great Room floorplan featuring a contemporary Kitchen with quartz counters, upgraded flooring, upgraded white Shaker cabinetry and hardware and upgraded GE stainless steel appliance package. Designer options also includes upgraded 5.5'' baseboards, recessed lighting, insulation package and 2-tone paint throughout. Generously-sized upstairs bedrooms include an elegant Master Suite with dual sinks, gorgeous tile shower and large dual closets. Convenient upstairs Laundry Room features storage galore, sink and washer/dryer hookup. Backyard includes an extended yard with stone flooring, serene mountain views perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Baker Ranch’s extraordinary amenities include lagoon style pools, tennis courts, walking trails, acres of parks, open dining areas, BBQ’s, spas, children’s splash park, climbing walls, sports courts, picnic spots, a quiet pool for some private time and exquisitely appointed Clubhouse