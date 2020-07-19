75 Toulon Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities garage hot tub

Gorgeous Hilltop Luxury Home in Foothill Ranch! - This home is absolutely gorgeous!

This 2,428 sq. ft. home features 4 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on a hilltop Cul de Sac location in Foothill Ranch.



The soaring ceilings and reflected natural light throughout give the beautiful wood floors in this home a relaxing warm glow that says "Welcome Home."



The front entry features full two story ceilings and a sweeping staircase to the upstairs loft and large master suite and 3 additional bedrooms.



The main floor living space offers formal dining, living room area and family room around a well designed kitchen space for either elegant or casual occasions.



The private rear yard with spa and water features and patio space on the front, rear and side yards provides ample space for entertaining or just hanging out with family and friends.



The atrium kitchen window and back yard are nicely shaded by mature pines and palms for serene comfortable living.



The three car garage and oversize driveway provides plenty of room for your vehicles.



For the best in SoCal living, you must see this home!

Shown by prior appointment only.



Email: Alan@Lrsrm.com



Offered by LRS Realty & Management Inc. DRE Lic# 01820056

A Fair Housing Real Estate Brokerage



(RLNE4668196)