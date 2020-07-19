All apartments in Lake Forest
75 Toulon Ave.
75 Toulon Ave.

75 Toulon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

75 Toulon Avenue, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Hilltop Luxury Home in Foothill Ranch! - This home is absolutely gorgeous!
This 2,428 sq. ft. home features 4 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on a hilltop Cul de Sac location in Foothill Ranch.

The soaring ceilings and reflected natural light throughout give the beautiful wood floors in this home a relaxing warm glow that says "Welcome Home."

The front entry features full two story ceilings and a sweeping staircase to the upstairs loft and large master suite and 3 additional bedrooms.

The main floor living space offers formal dining, living room area and family room around a well designed kitchen space for either elegant or casual occasions.

The private rear yard with spa and water features and patio space on the front, rear and side yards provides ample space for entertaining or just hanging out with family and friends.

The atrium kitchen window and back yard are nicely shaded by mature pines and palms for serene comfortable living.

The three car garage and oversize driveway provides plenty of room for your vehicles.

For the best in SoCal living, you must see this home!
Shown by prior appointment only.

Email: Alan@Lrsrm.com

Offered by LRS Realty & Management Inc. DRE Lic# 01820056
A Fair Housing Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE4668196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Toulon Ave. have any available units?
75 Toulon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 75 Toulon Ave. have?
Some of 75 Toulon Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Toulon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
75 Toulon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Toulon Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 75 Toulon Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 75 Toulon Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 75 Toulon Ave. offers parking.
Does 75 Toulon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Toulon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Toulon Ave. have a pool?
No, 75 Toulon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 75 Toulon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 75 Toulon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Toulon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Toulon Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Toulon Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Toulon Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
