Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

69 Clover

Location

69 Clover, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Upgraded house in The Knolls in Banker Ranch with a bedroom and full bath downstairs. Good school district. Hardwood floor throughout the first floor and landing. Bedrooms and stairs have upgraded carpet. Quartz counter tops in the kitchen and beautiful pendants light. Pre-wired spot for TV. Cozy backyard and size yard for outdoor living. Baker Ranch community has plenty of facilities and activities for its residence, including 8 parks, 3 pools, tennis, basketball, volleyball and sports courts, 2 community centers, hiking and bike trails, the summer concerts and movies in the parks, seasonal events, outdoor fire pits and BBQ areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Clover have any available units?
69 Clover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 69 Clover have?
Some of 69 Clover's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Clover currently offering any rent specials?
69 Clover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Clover pet-friendly?
No, 69 Clover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 69 Clover offer parking?
No, 69 Clover does not offer parking.
Does 69 Clover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Clover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Clover have a pool?
Yes, 69 Clover has a pool.
Does 69 Clover have accessible units?
No, 69 Clover does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Clover have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Clover does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Clover have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Clover does not have units with air conditioning.
