Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool basketball court tennis court volleyball court

Upgraded house in The Knolls in Banker Ranch with a bedroom and full bath downstairs. Good school district. Hardwood floor throughout the first floor and landing. Bedrooms and stairs have upgraded carpet. Quartz counter tops in the kitchen and beautiful pendants light. Pre-wired spot for TV. Cozy backyard and size yard for outdoor living. Baker Ranch community has plenty of facilities and activities for its residence, including 8 parks, 3 pools, tennis, basketball, volleyball and sports courts, 2 community centers, hiking and bike trails, the summer concerts and movies in the parks, seasonal events, outdoor fire pits and BBQ areas.