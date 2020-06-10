59 Eclipse

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Brand new 4 bedroom/ 3 bathroom House by Baker Ranch! Luxurious Resort Style Living! Built in 2018 with 2 car garage and a backyard. Quiet, spacious view, granite counter top in the kitchen, and many more... The price including Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator/some furniture, One bedroom and one bathroom are downstairs. Great location close to children's playground, Baker Ranch community is one of the most desirable and new neighborhoods in Orange County with clubhouse, park, BBQ area, pool, spa, tennis court, basketball court...etc. Never Miss.