Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

59 Eclipse

Location

59 Eclipse, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Brand new 4 bedroom/ 3 bathroom House by Baker Ranch! Luxurious Resort Style Living! Built in 2018 with 2 car garage and a backyard. Quiet, spacious view, granite counter top in the kitchen, and many more... The price including Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator/some furniture, One bedroom and one bathroom are downstairs. Great location close to children's playground, Baker Ranch community is one of the most desirable and new neighborhoods in Orange County with clubhouse, park, BBQ area, pool, spa, tennis court, basketball court...etc. Never Miss.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Eclipse have any available units?
59 Eclipse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 59 Eclipse have?
Some of 59 Eclipse's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Eclipse currently offering any rent specials?
59 Eclipse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Eclipse pet-friendly?
No, 59 Eclipse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 59 Eclipse offer parking?
Yes, 59 Eclipse offers parking.
Does 59 Eclipse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Eclipse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Eclipse have a pool?
Yes, 59 Eclipse has a pool.
Does 59 Eclipse have accessible units?
No, 59 Eclipse does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Eclipse have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Eclipse does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Eclipse have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Eclipse does not have units with air conditioning.
