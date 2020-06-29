510 Escenico

Amenities

FRESHLY PAINTED AND READY TO GO! Located in gated community of Encanto. Open greatroom style floorplan is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Stylish designer colored wood-style floors throughout the main level add a sense of continuity to the living areas. Chef style kitchen features crisp white cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliance. Large island, with storage, has breakfast bar with seating making it the perfect place for casual dining. Lots of windows in the greatroom fill the room with sunlight. Large sliding door in greatroom leads to hardscaped backyard with forever views of the canyon/hills. WIth no neighbors behind, this home offers the utmost in privacy. Upstairs the loft area is the perfect place for a home office or homework area. Two spacious secondary bedrooms each feature a walk in closet. The large master bedroom has views of the hills. Spa-style bath features a separate tub and shower and dual sink vanity. The master bedroom walk-in closet is HUGE! Home built with Smart features such as advanced thermostat, door lock & lighting controls etc.