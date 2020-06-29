All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
510 Escenico
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

510 Escenico

510 Escenico · No Longer Available
Location

510 Escenico, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Pacific Commercentre

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
FRESHLY PAINTED AND READY TO GO! Located in gated community of Encanto. Open greatroom style floorplan is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Stylish designer colored wood-style floors throughout the main level add a sense of continuity to the living areas. Chef style kitchen features crisp white cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliance. Large island, with storage, has breakfast bar with seating making it the perfect place for casual dining. Lots of windows in the greatroom fill the room with sunlight. Large sliding door in greatroom leads to hardscaped backyard with forever views of the canyon/hills. WIth no neighbors behind, this home offers the utmost in privacy. Upstairs the loft area is the perfect place for a home office or homework area. Two spacious secondary bedrooms each feature a walk in closet. The large master bedroom has views of the hills. Spa-style bath features a separate tub and shower and dual sink vanity. The master bedroom walk-in closet is HUGE! Home built with Smart features such as advanced thermostat, door lock & lighting controls etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Escenico have any available units?
510 Escenico doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 510 Escenico have?
Some of 510 Escenico's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Escenico currently offering any rent specials?
510 Escenico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Escenico pet-friendly?
No, 510 Escenico is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 510 Escenico offer parking?
Yes, 510 Escenico offers parking.
Does 510 Escenico have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Escenico does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Escenico have a pool?
No, 510 Escenico does not have a pool.
Does 510 Escenico have accessible units?
No, 510 Escenico does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Escenico have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Escenico has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Escenico have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Escenico does not have units with air conditioning.

