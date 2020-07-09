All apartments in Lake Forest
47 Bluebell

Location

47 Blue Bell, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Welcome to 47 Bluebell, a place where you can call it HOME. This single family residence offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, as well as a loft upstairs. When entering the front door, you will be greeted by the soaring hallway, upgraded tile floor, and the stone-surfaced family room. Bright dining room has direct access to the backyard. Upgraded kitchen is featured with granite countertop, stainless still cabinets, and full back splash. There are also a bedroom with full bathroom downstairs. The second floor offers the master suite, a separate laundry room, two guest bedrooms, one bathroom, and a spacious loft, which can be used as an office, or entertainment room.
This residence is within walking distance to The Grove Clubhouse, the community pool, and loaded with an abundance of amenities that include nature-rich hiking and biking trails, a sports park, and recreation centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Bluebell have any available units?
47 Bluebell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 47 Bluebell have?
Some of 47 Bluebell's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Bluebell currently offering any rent specials?
47 Bluebell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Bluebell pet-friendly?
No, 47 Bluebell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 47 Bluebell offer parking?
No, 47 Bluebell does not offer parking.
Does 47 Bluebell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Bluebell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Bluebell have a pool?
Yes, 47 Bluebell has a pool.
Does 47 Bluebell have accessible units?
No, 47 Bluebell does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Bluebell have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Bluebell does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Bluebell have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Bluebell does not have units with air conditioning.

