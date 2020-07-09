Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Welcome to 47 Bluebell, a place where you can call it HOME. This single family residence offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, as well as a loft upstairs. When entering the front door, you will be greeted by the soaring hallway, upgraded tile floor, and the stone-surfaced family room. Bright dining room has direct access to the backyard. Upgraded kitchen is featured with granite countertop, stainless still cabinets, and full back splash. There are also a bedroom with full bathroom downstairs. The second floor offers the master suite, a separate laundry room, two guest bedrooms, one bathroom, and a spacious loft, which can be used as an office, or entertainment room.

This residence is within walking distance to The Grove Clubhouse, the community pool, and loaded with an abundance of amenities that include nature-rich hiking and biking trails, a sports park, and recreation centers.