Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
43 Castellana
Last updated November 4 2019 at 3:37 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
43 Castellana
43 Castellana
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
43 Castellana, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Pacific Commercentre
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This fully furnished beautiful home is available for short or long term rent. One month rent=$6,500 Two months rent=$6,000 3 to 6 months rent=$5,500
7 months or more=$4,500
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 43 Castellana have any available units?
43 Castellana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Forest, CA
.
What amenities does 43 Castellana have?
Some of 43 Castellana's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 43 Castellana currently offering any rent specials?
43 Castellana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Castellana pet-friendly?
No, 43 Castellana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Forest
.
Does 43 Castellana offer parking?
No, 43 Castellana does not offer parking.
Does 43 Castellana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Castellana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Castellana have a pool?
No, 43 Castellana does not have a pool.
Does 43 Castellana have accessible units?
No, 43 Castellana does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Castellana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Castellana has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Castellana have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Castellana does not have units with air conditioning.
