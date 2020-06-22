Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities putting green

Breathtaking Views, Massive Lot, Gorgeous Home! Welcome to 40 Dogwood where spectacular panoramic Mountain, City Lights, Sunset and Catalina Views await! This beautiful 5 Bedroom, 5.5 Bathroom Toll Brothers Luxury home sits on one of the most coveted lots in all of Baker Ranch! As you step in the front door you are immediately greeted by the gorgeous spiral staircase, soaring cathedral ceilings, custom built-in shelving and upgraded wood flooring. Continue into the Gourmet Chef's kitchen to notice the Massive Center Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Ovens, High Efficiency Venting System, Upgraded Counter Tops and Stunning Upgraded Cabinets that stretch to the Ceiling. Just off the kitchen you will find the California room which has been enclosed and features custom tile flooring, designer stone wall coverings, built-in cabinets and massive sliders that lead you to your spectacular back yard. Enjoy this one-of-a-kind entertainers dream backyard that takes your breath away in every direction you look. Complete with an over-sized putting green, expansive patio and water feature, this outdoor oasis is impressive! Downstairs also features its own Casita with private entrance. Upstairs you will find each spacious bedroom featuring it's own full bathroom. The beautiful master suite features it's own private enclosed deck overlooking the backyard and providing amazing elevated panoramic views. Spectacular Home! Come see this one in person!