Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
40 Dogwood
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:11 AM

40 Dogwood

40 Dogwood · No Longer Available
Location

40 Dogwood, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
putting green
Breathtaking Views, Massive Lot, Gorgeous Home! Welcome to 40 Dogwood where spectacular panoramic Mountain, City Lights, Sunset and Catalina Views await! This beautiful 5 Bedroom, 5.5 Bathroom Toll Brothers Luxury home sits on one of the most coveted lots in all of Baker Ranch! As you step in the front door you are immediately greeted by the gorgeous spiral staircase, soaring cathedral ceilings, custom built-in shelving and upgraded wood flooring. Continue into the Gourmet Chef's kitchen to notice the Massive Center Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Ovens, High Efficiency Venting System, Upgraded Counter Tops and Stunning Upgraded Cabinets that stretch to the Ceiling. Just off the kitchen you will find the California room which has been enclosed and features custom tile flooring, designer stone wall coverings, built-in cabinets and massive sliders that lead you to your spectacular back yard. Enjoy this one-of-a-kind entertainers dream backyard that takes your breath away in every direction you look. Complete with an over-sized putting green, expansive patio and water feature, this outdoor oasis is impressive! Downstairs also features its own Casita with private entrance. Upstairs you will find each spacious bedroom featuring it's own full bathroom. The beautiful master suite features it's own private enclosed deck overlooking the backyard and providing amazing elevated panoramic views. Spectacular Home! Come see this one in person!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Dogwood have any available units?
40 Dogwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 40 Dogwood have?
Some of 40 Dogwood's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Dogwood currently offering any rent specials?
40 Dogwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Dogwood pet-friendly?
No, 40 Dogwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 40 Dogwood offer parking?
No, 40 Dogwood does not offer parking.
Does 40 Dogwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Dogwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Dogwood have a pool?
No, 40 Dogwood does not have a pool.
Does 40 Dogwood have accessible units?
No, 40 Dogwood does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Dogwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Dogwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Dogwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Dogwood does not have units with air conditioning.
