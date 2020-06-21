347 Chaumont Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court

FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING PLEASE CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777 NO STAIRS. GROUND FLOOR WITH YARD. A beautiful, quiet, and bright former model home. Located in a great community. Enter into ground level, open floor plan with high ceilings and a great deal of light shinning through. Kitchen has lots of cabinets space, newer faucet, and eat up bar that opens to the dinning room. Newer faucets in bathroom with tile flooring. Newer water heater. Master suite with mirror wardrobe closet. Extended back covered patio with large storage room. Attached one car garage with high lofts and shelves for extra storage. Washer and dryer included. Close distance to library, gym, restaurants, movies theater, park/tot lot, tennis, roller hockey, soccer and baseball fields, BBQ's picnic area, toll roads, hiking and walking trails, Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, and additional Foothill Ranch community pool/spa. Minuets away from Irvine spectrum yet convenient to South County. PLEASE REMOVE SHOES. CARPET AND HOME HAS BEEN PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED.