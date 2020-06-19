All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 304 Summit Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
304 Summit Crest Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

304 Summit Crest Drive

304 Summit Crest Drive · (949) 769-0083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Rancho de los Alisos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

304 Summit Crest Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathroom in Lake forest. This single family home is situated on a premium corner lot with no one behind. Open concept with lots of windows for the natural skylight and fresh air. Stunningly upgraded plantation shutters & draperies and wooden floors with wide baseboards. Enter the home to a large formal living room and dining room connected right into the cozy family room and kitchen. Gourmet kitchen features high-end stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, upgraded island granite counters with breakfast bar perfect for entertaining families & friends. It also has a butler's pantry, along with a half-bath downstairs. Upstairs, you will find a built-in desk in the loft space with neutral carpet along with the functional second floor laundry room. The Master Suite features plenty of light, plenty of closet space, and a relaxing spa-like bathroom with highly upgraded neutral tiles, soaking tub, shower and many more. Three large guest bedrooms and two more full bathrooms are perfect for accommodating everyone. Good sized front and back yards have beautiful yet low-maintenance landscaping, perfect for luxury lifestyle. Walking distance to the park, award-winning elementary school and nearby trails. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, quick access to 241 toll road and 5 FWY, and world-class sports and recreation facilities. THIS HOME IS A TRUE GEM AND A MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Summit Crest Drive have any available units?
304 Summit Crest Drive has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 Summit Crest Drive have?
Some of 304 Summit Crest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Summit Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 Summit Crest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Summit Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 304 Summit Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 304 Summit Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 304 Summit Crest Drive does offer parking.
Does 304 Summit Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Summit Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Summit Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 304 Summit Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 304 Summit Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 Summit Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Summit Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Summit Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Summit Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Summit Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 304 Summit Crest Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity