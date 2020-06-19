304 Summit Crest Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathroom in Lake forest. This single family home is situated on a premium corner lot with no one behind. Open concept with lots of windows for the natural skylight and fresh air. Stunningly upgraded plantation shutters & draperies and wooden floors with wide baseboards. Enter the home to a large formal living room and dining room connected right into the cozy family room and kitchen. Gourmet kitchen features high-end stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, upgraded island granite counters with breakfast bar perfect for entertaining families & friends. It also has a butler's pantry, along with a half-bath downstairs. Upstairs, you will find a built-in desk in the loft space with neutral carpet along with the functional second floor laundry room. The Master Suite features plenty of light, plenty of closet space, and a relaxing spa-like bathroom with highly upgraded neutral tiles, soaking tub, shower and many more. Three large guest bedrooms and two more full bathrooms are perfect for accommodating everyone. Good sized front and back yards have beautiful yet low-maintenance landscaping, perfect for luxury lifestyle. Walking distance to the park, award-winning elementary school and nearby trails. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, quick access to 241 toll road and 5 FWY, and world-class sports and recreation facilities. THIS HOME IS A TRUE GEM AND A MUST SEE