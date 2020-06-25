Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Luxury style living in Baker Ranch with resort like amities. Spacious 3 Bed 2.5 Bath plus a den/office downstairs. This townhouse possesses beautiful hardwood flooring, high ceilings with ample space for your family. Stunning cabinets, quartz counters, and a tile backsplash make the kitchen a perfect space for entertaining. The large island, breakfast bar, and Whirlpool appliances create a functional space as well as an ideal area to prepare for parties. The upper level contains the master suite, 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom, and a laundry room. The spacious, luxurious master suite features dual vanity sinks, a large shower, and a walk-in closet. Elegant and essential features such as recessed lighting, plantation shutters, storage, and central air add comfort and functionality to this townhome. The townhouse is an end unit with a private enclosed patio area and a 2-car direct access garage that has ample shelving. Enjoy resort style amenities including sparkling swimming pools, relaxing spas, numerous parks, and award-winning recreation centers. Easy access to hiking and biking trails, 241 toll road, shopping, movie theaters, and restaurants. Pictures are from old listing. All rooms are painted neutral. Ready to move in by May 1st. Fridge, Washer/Dryer are included in rent.