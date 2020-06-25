All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

30 Agave

30 Agave · No Longer Available
Location

30 Agave, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Luxury style living in Baker Ranch with resort like amities. Spacious 3 Bed 2.5 Bath plus a den/office downstairs. This townhouse possesses beautiful hardwood flooring, high ceilings with ample space for your family. Stunning cabinets, quartz counters, and a tile backsplash make the kitchen a perfect space for entertaining. The large island, breakfast bar, and Whirlpool appliances create a functional space as well as an ideal area to prepare for parties. The upper level contains the master suite, 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom, and a laundry room. The spacious, luxurious master suite features dual vanity sinks, a large shower, and a walk-in closet. Elegant and essential features such as recessed lighting, plantation shutters, storage, and central air add comfort and functionality to this townhome. The townhouse is an end unit with a private enclosed patio area and a 2-car direct access garage that has ample shelving. Enjoy resort style amenities including sparkling swimming pools, relaxing spas, numerous parks, and award-winning recreation centers. Easy access to hiking and biking trails, 241 toll road, shopping, movie theaters, and restaurants. Pictures are from old listing. All rooms are painted neutral. Ready to move in by May 1st. Fridge, Washer/Dryer are included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Agave have any available units?
30 Agave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 30 Agave have?
Some of 30 Agave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Agave currently offering any rent specials?
30 Agave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Agave pet-friendly?
No, 30 Agave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 30 Agave offer parking?
Yes, 30 Agave offers parking.
Does 30 Agave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Agave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Agave have a pool?
Yes, 30 Agave has a pool.
Does 30 Agave have accessible units?
No, 30 Agave does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Agave have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Agave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Agave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30 Agave has units with air conditioning.
