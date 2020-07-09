All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:27 AM

28512 Sorano

28512 Sorano Cv · No Longer Available
Location

28512 Sorano Cv, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Carriage Unit With A 2 Car Garage With Direct Access Located In The Sought After Bella Palermo Complex. This 2 BR, 2 BA townhouse is perfect for someone looking for an extraordinary neighborhood & award winning schools. This light & open floor plan features laminate wood flooring throughout, luxurious crown molding, mirrored wardrobes and a cozy fireplace. Spacious balcony with lots of storage. Newer washer/dryer, & refrigerator are INCLUDED. Walk to award winning Portola elem. school. Assoc. amenities include a pool, spa, meeting & fitness rooms & tot lots

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28512 Sorano have any available units?
28512 Sorano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 28512 Sorano have?
Some of 28512 Sorano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28512 Sorano currently offering any rent specials?
28512 Sorano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28512 Sorano pet-friendly?
No, 28512 Sorano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 28512 Sorano offer parking?
Yes, 28512 Sorano offers parking.
Does 28512 Sorano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28512 Sorano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28512 Sorano have a pool?
Yes, 28512 Sorano has a pool.
Does 28512 Sorano have accessible units?
No, 28512 Sorano does not have accessible units.
Does 28512 Sorano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28512 Sorano has units with dishwashers.
Does 28512 Sorano have units with air conditioning?
No, 28512 Sorano does not have units with air conditioning.

