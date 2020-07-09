28512 Sorano

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Carriage Unit With A 2 Car Garage With Direct Access Located In The Sought After Bella Palermo Complex. This 2 BR, 2 BA townhouse is perfect for someone looking for an extraordinary neighborhood & award winning schools. This light & open floor plan features laminate wood flooring throughout, luxurious crown molding, mirrored wardrobes and a cozy fireplace. Spacious balcony with lots of storage. Newer washer/dryer, & refrigerator are INCLUDED. Walk to award winning Portola elem. school. Assoc. amenities include a pool, spa, meeting & fitness rooms & tot lots