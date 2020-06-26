All apartments in Lake Forest
28463 Klondike Drive

28463 Klondike Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28463 Klondike Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath condo located in the highly desirable Monticido Community of Portola Hills is Move in Ready. It has a newly remodeled kitchen, 3 upgraded bathrooms, a walk-in in closet in the master bedroom that is huge with custom shelving . This condo has lots of windows to bring a lot of natural light throughout home.Amenities include Pool, Spa and Clubhouse Close to award winning Portola Hills Elementary, Concourse Park, Whiting Ranch with its amazing biking, hiking and running trails. Just minutes away from shopping and dinning and the 241.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28463 Klondike Drive have any available units?
28463 Klondike Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 28463 Klondike Drive have?
Some of 28463 Klondike Drive's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28463 Klondike Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28463 Klondike Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28463 Klondike Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28463 Klondike Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 28463 Klondike Drive offer parking?
No, 28463 Klondike Drive does not offer parking.
Does 28463 Klondike Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28463 Klondike Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28463 Klondike Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28463 Klondike Drive has a pool.
Does 28463 Klondike Drive have accessible units?
No, 28463 Klondike Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28463 Klondike Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28463 Klondike Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28463 Klondike Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28463 Klondike Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
