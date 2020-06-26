28463 Klondike Drive

Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath condo located in the highly desirable Monticido Community of Portola Hills is Move in Ready. It has a newly remodeled kitchen, 3 upgraded bathrooms, a walk-in in closet in the master bedroom that is huge with custom shelving . This condo has lots of windows to bring a lot of natural light throughout home.Amenities include Pool, Spa and Clubhouse Close to award winning Portola Hills Elementary, Concourse Park, Whiting Ranch with its amazing biking, hiking and running trails. Just minutes away from shopping and dinning and the 241.