28416 Pueblo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Fabulous City Lights and Sunset Views from this Gorgeous 2 Story Montecido Townhome with no other home above or below. Very private location. 3 bedrooms. 3 baths (all bathrooms have at least a shower). With 1 bed and bath downstairs. 1 car attached garage and 2 parking passes. Bright kitchen with breakfast bar counter and nook, pantry, lots of cupboards, white tiled counters, black gas stove and new dishwasher. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Large master with walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sinks. Living room has fireplace. Sliding glass door opens to private enclosed large rear patio with raised brick planters. Mirrored wardrobes. Recessed lighting. Large storage closet under stairs. Ceiling fan. Cathedral ceilings. Laundry hookups in garage. Newly remodeled HOA pool, spa. tot lot next to pool. Saddleback Valley School District. Walking distance to Portola elementary. Close to toll road, shopping and restaurants. Move in ready!! Call Justin VanLeeuwen 949-874-1488