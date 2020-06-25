All apartments in Lake Forest
28416 Pueblo Drive

28416 Pueblo Drive · No Longer Available
Lake Forest
Location

28416 Pueblo Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Fabulous City Lights and Sunset Views from this Gorgeous 2 Story Montecido Townhome with no other home above or below. Very private location. 3 bedrooms. 3 baths (all bathrooms have at least a shower). With 1 bed and bath downstairs. 1 car attached garage and 2 parking passes. Bright kitchen with breakfast bar counter and nook, pantry, lots of cupboards, white tiled counters, black gas stove and new dishwasher. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Large master with walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sinks. Living room has fireplace. Sliding glass door opens to private enclosed large rear patio with raised brick planters. Mirrored wardrobes. Recessed lighting. Large storage closet under stairs. Ceiling fan. Cathedral ceilings. Laundry hookups in garage. Newly remodeled HOA pool, spa. tot lot next to pool. Saddleback Valley School District. Walking distance to Portola elementary. Close to toll road, shopping and restaurants. Move in ready!! Call Justin VanLeeuwen 949-874-1488

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28416 Pueblo Drive have any available units?
28416 Pueblo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 28416 Pueblo Drive have?
Some of 28416 Pueblo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28416 Pueblo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28416 Pueblo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28416 Pueblo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28416 Pueblo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 28416 Pueblo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28416 Pueblo Drive offers parking.
Does 28416 Pueblo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28416 Pueblo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28416 Pueblo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28416 Pueblo Drive has a pool.
Does 28416 Pueblo Drive have accessible units?
No, 28416 Pueblo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28416 Pueblo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28416 Pueblo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 28416 Pueblo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28416 Pueblo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
